Portion of 400-year-old Badshahi Ashoorkhana catches fire

March 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Fire officials prevented a major disaster on Wednesday when they acted on time and put out the blaze after a section of Nakkar Khana of Badshahi Ashoorkhana caught fire during noon.

“We noticed smoke and fire on the roof and I alerted the fire department and the police department. Officials rushed to the spot and prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the building,” said Abbas Ali Moosavi, the mutawalli of Badshahi Ashoorkhana.

The Shia house of mourning is a 400-year-old structure which was built along with the Charminar in 1590s. The glazed tile work of the Ashoorkhana is a major tourist attraction and a key site for majlis during the 10 days of Muharram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nakkar Khana is in a state of disrepair and needs emergency restoration so that it can last for some more time. I hope the government officials act now and start the conservation work. There have been a number of promises but the work is yet to begin,” said Mr. Moosavi.