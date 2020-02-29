Portal on internship for students on cards

Telangana

Chief General Manager of SEBI Jeevan Sonparote, Vice Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education V. Venkata Ramana, Professor of Practice and Co-Innovations at International Institute of Information Technology Ramesh Loganathan and General Manager of SIDBI Sanjay Jain at WeWork in Hyderabad on Saturday.

It will increase the choice for companies, says Vice Chairman of the TSCHE

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Vice Chairman V.Venkata Ramana on Saturday said a State-wide portal to facilitate internships for students is on the cards.

“We are shortly going to launch a State-wide Telangana portal for internship,” he said, adding the objective is to help improve access to internships for engineering students from tier II and III locations.

“A boy or girl from Adilabad, Warangal or somewhere in Nirmal can apply for the internships,” he told ‘Startup Connect 2020’ organised here by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). For the companies, the portal would translate into more choices, he pointed out.

Mr. Ramana said this listing measures taken by Telangana government to update the curriculum to make it more relevant for the industry. He highlighted the various initiatives of the government to promote start-ups, the ecosystem for them and to encourage innovation. The State was keen to promote start-ups working in the areas of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social enterprises.

Addressing the meeting, SEBI Chief General Manager Jeevan Sonparote said the regulator is open to stakeholder feedback on ways to facilitate the start-up ecosystem regarding issues of raising capital.

Ramesh Loganathan, Professor of Practice and Co-Innovations, IIIT-Hyderabad stressed the need for start-ups to connect with corporates as well as industry associations for open innovation and co-creation.

Southern Council Member of ICC Rajiv Reddy said mentorship remains at the core of the start-up ecosystem and ICC had taken the onus of hand-holding start-ups through its pan India initiative “ICC Nexxt” which facilitates, policy advocacy, open innovation and start-up investment.

