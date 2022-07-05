Poor women occupy government land, withdraw protest

They were demanding allotment of 2BHK houses

They were demanding allotment of 2BHK houses

Demanding that the government allot them double bedroom houses, scores of women occupied some nine acres of government land at Mannevari Kunta in Sadasivapet mandal in Sangareddy district on Tuesday and tried to erect tents. They said that they would not vacate the land unless the houses were allotted to them.

Several agitating women in the mandal headquarters have informed that they are agitating for the double bedroom houses for the past one week but no one has responded so far.

“We are unable to pay the rents for which most of our earnings are being spent. We could not feed our children for the second time in a day. We have occupied lands as the authorities failed to respond,” said the women.

Learning of the encroachment police rushed to the spot and pacified them with a promise to take the issue to the notice of officials concerned. The agitators presented a memorandum to the Revenue officials who promised to take the issue to the notice of government. With this, they have withdrew agitation, according to Sadasivapet Circle Inspector Naveen.