Poor suffering from heat complications

HYDERABAD

05 April 2021 01:18 IST

People who are homeless started to suffer from heat-related complications such as diarrhoea, dehydration, besides others.

The ‘Street Medicine’ programme team, organised by Aman Vedika, who attend the homeless, said that they started to observe these complications. Around 40 degrees temperature was recorded in Hyderabad on Saturday. Since they are forced to rely on hard labour such as work at construction sites, they are directly exposed to sun. This leads to high chances for heat stroke or other severe reactions.

Consultant doctor working for the programme, Dr Rajendra Arasam said that they are giving medicines and other resources to help them recover. “We also explain them about the preventive measures to be taken,” he said.

Health coordinator at the programme, K Paul Isaac, said that people without homes are explain ed about the samount of water they have to consume regularly while working. “A few do not drink water and consume alcohol after work. We explain them that this should not be done,” Mr Paul said.

As part of Street Medicine, the organisation holds mobile clinics in a van at places where people without homes are concentrated. The clinics are held late in the evening which is the time when the homeless return from work.

Rama Rao, who lives by side of the road in Chaderghat, said that he visits the clinic regularly. On Thursday, he consulted the doctor complaining of body aches.