Poor spare a ‘fistful of rice’ for the hungry

In what could be a shining example of people-to-people initiative to help deprived sections during the lockdown, some people below the poverty line (BPL) in Karimnagar district turned Good Samaritans for migrant labourers and others who do not have ration cards.

After the announcement of the lockdown, the State government had announced distribution of 12 kg of rice and ₹1,500 to white ration cardholders in the State. The government had successfully distributed rice. Incidentally, majority of cardholders, who had earlier not collected rice, also collected rice during April, fearing that they may not get the help of ₹1,500 per month during the lockdown.

During the period, the district authorities noticed that several migrant labourers were hit by lack of work. So, the authorities decided to launch ‘guppedu biyyam’ (a fistful of rice) at all fair price shops in the district by collecting rice as donation from cardholders.

Overwhelming response

Accordingly, the Civil Supplies department set up huge drums at the 487 fair price shops and the dealers were told to ask cardholders to donate rice as per their wish.

Incidentally, there was an overwhelming response to the concept and people donated voluntarily for the cause of migrant labourers.

Within one week, the authorities received 1078.06 quintals of rice from all the 16 mandals. Highest contributions were made by cardholders of Karimnagar urban mandal with 184 quintals, followed by Huzurabad with 176 quintals, Veenavanka (121 quintals), Karimnagar rural (120 quintals) and Ramadugu (115 quintals).

The authorities also distributed 40.97 quintals of rice among migrant labourers and poor people did not have ration cards.

The officials are expecting another 1,500 more quintals of donations from people. Officials are planning to conduct a mega event to distribute the collected rice later.

Additional Collector G.V. Shyam Prasad Lal, the man behind the novel idea, said they would continue the programme to help poor people.