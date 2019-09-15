Poor sanitation irks Medak Collector

Collector K. Dharma Reddy expressed displeasure over poor sanitation conditions in the district headquarters and directed the officials to take action against sanitation officials.

Mr. Dharma Reddy made a surprise visit to various wards including Navapet, Shanti Nagar and Ajampura on Saturday morning and was upset over the poor prevailing conditions.

At many places the drain water was overflowing on roads, got stagnated, drains were not flowing with plastic and other materials being thrown into them. Heaps of garbage was found at several places. He said that even the flow at Mahabubnagar canal was obstructed with the waste plastic.

At some places even drinking water pipelines were being laid through drains. “There is a danger of drinking water being polluted. Immediately shift them,” Mr. Dharma Reddy directed the officials, adding that municipal staff was coming for the collection of garbage and it was the responsibility of the public to segregate the wet and dry garbage at source and hand it over to the municipal staff.

“It has been observed that many of the shop owners have been throwing garbage on the roadside. They will be fined. I request the public to inform if any such thing to come to their notice,” said Mr. Dharma Reddy.