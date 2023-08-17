Poor residing alongside Musi to get 2BHK units

August 17, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a significant move before the upcoming elections, the State government has announced an initiative to provide double-bedroom housing accommodation for poor families residing alongside the Musi River.

Close to 10,000 double bedroom houses under the government’s ‘Dignity Housing Scheme’, will be earmarked for allotment to the poor families to move them from the river bed, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao announced during a meeting with legislators within the GHMC’s purview on Thursday.

The residents, who are already identified, will be shifted to a safer place first before they are allotted double bedroom units, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such a move will also free the river of encroachments paving way for taking up the Musi beautification and rejuvenation project, Mr. Rama Rao noted.

The legislators placed a unanimous request before the government towards addressing the existing challenges and irregularities along the river, a statement said without naming the legislators who attended the meeting. A request was made by them to allot 10,000 double bedroom units exclusively for the Musi displaced so that the river becomes free of encroachments, the statement said.

Mr. Rama Rao, appreciating the request, said it aligns with the State government’s vision for prevention of floods in the city and providing relief to the poor families forced to live beside the river. Besides, it will remove the hindrances for the Musi project for which preliminary proposals have been prepared.

Speaking of the Strategic Nala Development Programme, the Minister said the works for phase-II of the programme will be sanctioned soon. Distribution of double bedroom units will begin in the coming week, and programmes related to this will be conducted at the sites where the houses are located.

He exhorted the MLAs to inform people of the development works in their constituencies and seek their support in the forthcoming elections, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.