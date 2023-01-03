Poor pay forces Hyderabad Metro Rail’s outsourced staff to protest at Ameerpet station

January 03, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metro Rail’s outsourced ticketing employees working on Corridor One – Red Line between Miyapur and L.B. Nagar – launched a strike on Tuesday outside the Ameerpet interchange metro station leading to long passenger queues along the route though there was no major disruption of services.

“We want justice” slogans rent the air as the employees, most of them youngsters, sat outside the entrance of the metro station even as the police, caught unawares reached the site. The main grouse was that there has been no salary hike in the last few years and they were being paid a flat ₹11,000 per month with no paid leaves.

“We had represented to the management seeking a hike in salaries and access to free travel on the trains as we are forced to buy tickets to reach our respective stations and homes daily which itself is about ₹3,000 a month. How do they expect us to live? We have no other demand,” said an employee, not wishing to reveal his name.

“We had approached our management a few days ago seeking a hike and we are forced to come out in public because there has been no response. We had started with ₹9,000 a month five years ago and due to COVID, we were told there will be no hikes but even now they do not want to pay us more when we putting in long hours,” said his colleague.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH), which runs the metro services, had outsourced the staff to different agencies and one of the charges is that the Blue Line or Corridor Three (Nagole to Raidurg) personnel get more pay along with housekeeping and security staff.

“The earlier agency said they have a one year contract so we cannot expect a hike. The next one promised one in six months which did not happen. The new one wants to give the same pay. We need to be paid at least ₹20,000 a month considering the costs of essential commodities have hit the roof and also house rents,” said another striking worker.

An L&TRMH official at the Ameerpet station said it was an “internal” matter and will be sorted out soon but the protest continued till 2 p.m. before it was called off following an invitation for talks at the Nagole head office.

Later, an official statement said, “Few ticketing staff under a contracting agency have connived and abstained from work with a purpose to disrupt train operations, causing passenger inconvenience. They are also spreading rumours and misinformation out of vested interest. Their claims are false and their actions are highly against the public interest, which will call for stern action by the HMR management. The management ensures due facilities and benefits are given to staff, however, will be discussing with them to learn more. Train operations are running on time and sufficient manpower is available.”