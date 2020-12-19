Telangana

Poor family get a new house

Minister T. Harish Rao participating in the house warming ceremony and presenting the new clothes to Dontaraboyina Balamani at Siddipet on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

It’s a new lease of life for Dontaraboyina Balamani and her daughter Sravanthi on Saturday. They got a new house and held a house warming ceremony, which they can never dream of.

Residents of Ramancha village in Chinnakodur mandal, their family head Rajaiah passed away about eight years ago due to cardiac arrest and since then the family has been struggling to make both ends meet. While mother was earning a living doing petty works, the girl used to graze cattle.

Their fate came to the notice of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. Moved by their plight, the Minister got their house repaired and rebuilt and got it painted. On Sunday along with Zilla Parishat Chairperson V. Roja Sharma, the Minister visited their house offered them sweets and new clothes and participated in house warming ceremony.

