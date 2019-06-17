Poor facilities in Telangana sub-registrar offices: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit on Friday deplored the lack of proper infrastructure in the sub-registrar offices of the Stamps and Registration Department throughout the State and said the citizens have been feeling the pinch much more in the capital region, which sees maximum number of registrations every day.

In a memorandum submitted to Commissioner of Stamps & Registrations Department T. Chiranjeevulu, party vice-president S. Malla Reddy and others brought to his notice that registration of properties was taking very long time with time slots being allotted stretching up to more than a month even as it takes a minimum of three hours for the process to get completed.

This, the party leaders have attributed to shortage of staff in each of the sub-registrar offices and also due to frequent server snags forcing citizens to spend long hours at the offices sans any facilities like proper seating arrangements or toilets.

Mr. Reddy said that it was regrettable the revenue earning department was forced to operate from dark, dingy and rented accommodations. “When up to 200 registrations are being done in some sub-registrar offices in the capital region and the suburbs including for marriages, the onus is on the government to provide minimum facilities,” he informed in the memorandum.

The Commissioner told the delegation that the issues have been brought to the notice of the government and assured of steps to ease the time taken for the citizens soon. Other demands of the BJP are: registrations to be completed on the same day, robust software and hardware systems, better facilities for women and aged, etc.