Poor facilities at paddy procurement centres: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that there were no facilities for farmers at the paddy procurement centres in the State.

He said basic facilities like gunny bags and tarpaulin covers were not available in sufficient numbers, particularly when farmers are worried about unseasonal rains.

Not only standing crops, but farmers also suffered losses of their harvest kept at centres. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy after interacting with farmers at a few IKP centres in Nalgonda, demanded that the State government enumerate the losses and pay immediate compensation to them.

He also said that Congress leaders across the State are gathering information on procurement of agricultural produce and hardships faced by farmers in selling their produce. A complete report will be submitted to the Governor next week, he said.

Taking a dig at TRS leaders, the TPCC chief said Opposition parties would continue to question the government, on the ongoing COVID-19 operation, State finances, and alleged misuse of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, among others.

“It is Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who has confined himself to self-quarantine for the past six years. He should step out of the Pragathi Bhavan, visit containment zones, hospitals and general public,” he said.