Pontifical high mass today

Two Cardinals, 15 Bishops to congregate

A Thanksgiving Mass on the elevation of Archbishop Poola Anthony as Cardinal will be organised at St. Mary’s School in Secunderabad on Thursday.

Mumbai Cardinal Oswald Gracias and Cardinal Poola Anthony will concelebrate the Pontifical High Mass that will be congregated by 15 Bishops from across India.

It may be mentioned here that on August 27, Pope Francis installed Hyderabad Metropolitan Archbishop Poola Anthony as Cardinal in a religious event called Consistory in Vatican City.

The Convenor of Media Committee Father Allam Arogya Reddy said, ”Thanksgiving mass will be celebrated as Archbishop Poola Anthony was elevated as Cardinal. In 2000 years of history of the Universal Catholic Church and above 300 years of Telugu Catholic Church, Cardinal Poola Anthony is the first to be on the College of Consultors to the Pope from the Telugu States.”

A native of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, Bishop Poola Anthony was anointed as Archbishop of Hyderabad in January 2021 and is now elevated as Cardinal. The Pope announced 21 new Cardinals worldwide, including two from India.

Cardinal Bishop Poola Anthony was ordained as a priest in February 1992. He was appointed as Bishop of Kurnool in February 2008.