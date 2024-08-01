ADVERTISEMENT

Ponnam thanks Revanth and Bhatti for nod to Gauravelli project

Published - August 01, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for approving the Gauravelli project in Husnabad constituency and allocating ₹437 crore to complete the pending works under package number 7 of SRSP-IFFC along with Gauravelli project.

Mr. Prabhakar said that the project was neglected for the past 10 years and with the Cabinet decision, Godavari water will flow through Husnabad and irrigate the dry lands, a long time dream of people.

He said that once the project is completed, 1.06 lakh acres will be irrigated, including 57,852 acres in Husnabad constituency and 48,148 acres in Station Ghanpur constituency. Out of the two main canals in the Gauravelli project, 90,000 acres will be irrigated through the right canal and 16,000 acres through the left canal.

He added that the project was started during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government and 1,676 acres, out of the required 3,919 acres, were acquired. The BRS government neglected it completely, he alleged. “When Mr. Revanth Reddy visited the project as the PCC chief in March last year along with me, he promised to complete it.”

