Ponnam seeks assurance on IT Park

Flays Govt. for planting saplings in site meant for IT Park

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has flayed the district authorities for taking up plantation of saplings under the Haritha Haram programme on the proposed Markfed site which was allocated for setting up an IT Park.

Talking to newsmen here on Sunday, he said that the Congress government had allocated 10.04 acres of land for setting up IT Park on the Markfed premises and handed over the land to the industrial infrastructure corporation also. Instead of setting up IT Park, the district authorities had planted the saplings under the Haritha Haram programme. Denying the site for the IT Park was causing unrest among the unemployed youth of the town, he alleged.

Reiterating that they were not against the Haritha Haram programme, he said that the district authorities should give a written assurance that the plants after its growth would not be chopped off for taking up any other development work. He alleged that the Government had purposefully taken up the plantation programme only to deny the IT Park to the people of Karimnagar.

He also found fault with the Warangal district police registering false cases against the Congress leaders in the murder of a TRS corporator when it was stated that the killing took place due to old enmity.

He also flayed the Government for forcibly vacating students from the Osmania University hostels without issuing notification for the recruitment of various vacant posts. Town Congress president K. Rajashekhar and others were also present.

