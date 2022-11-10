Ponnam says Congress, not BJP, revived RFCL

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Parliament member Ponnam Prabhakar said it was the Manmohan Singh government that decided to open the defunct Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd along with four other companies in the country in 2013 and also allocated Rs 10,000 crores for the revival of the unit.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said it was closed in 1999 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power and no effort was made by it from 1999 to 2004 when it was in power. In fact, it was started in 1980 with a capacity of 750 tonnes for the national usage and despite suffering losses it was continued for 20 years.

He said in 2009 all the Congress Parliament members including himself, G. Vivek, S. Jaipal Reddy, MadhuYaskhi, Siricilla Rajaiaj, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Suresh Shetkar, Balram Naik, Manda Jagannatham, Gutta Sukhender Reddy and Sarve Satyanarayana along with late G. Venkata Swamy took up the reopening of RFCL with Dr, Manmohan Singh.

Then the UPA government decided to write off all the existing loans and spend Rs. 14,000 crores to increase its capacity to 2 lakh tonnes. The Cabinet also cleared the proposal in 2013. However, it went to cold storage after the NDA government came to power only to be started in 2019.

Mr. Pranbhakar said while Congress was responsible for its revival it was the BJP trying to gain mileage and that too after delaying it.