Ponnam says BRS giving a political colour to the bash to dilute it

Published - October 27, 2024 10:16 pm IST - Hyderabad

Government is busy with its work and there was nothing political behind the police action, says the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Backward Classes Ponnam Prabhakar objected to the BRS leaders trying to give political colour to the alleged drug party and said they were trying to divert attention from the core issue.

Mr. Prabhakar said the BRS was trying to create a mood that the raid had political intentions and the government was behind it. The government is busy with its work and if the police bust such a party they are trying to blame the government.

He made it clear that there was nothing political about it and if the BRS leaders think Chief Minister Revanth Reddy or ministers are behind the bust it is their foolishness. He also asked BJP State president G Kishan Reddy and MP Eatala Rajender to react and asked them whether they were in favour of such culture in Telangana.

MLC Balmoori Venkat said the police should take the investigation seriously and expose those behind it since the government wants to deal with culture of substance abuse with an iron hand.

