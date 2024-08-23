Ponnam says BRS dharnas on farm loan waiver a failure

Backward Classes Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the BRS dharnas on the farm loan waiver received poor response from the farmers and the event ended up with BRS activists donning farmers’ roles.

In response to BRS party’s dharnas across the State on Thursday alleging that the State government had implemented the scheme partially, he said the BRS was desperate for its existence and was resorting to pouring poison on the Congress government that waived loans of such magnitude for the first time in the country.

Mr. Prabhakar said the farmers were extremely happy with the farm loan waiver and that is why they stayed away from the BRS dharnas. Asking the farmers not to fall in the BRS trap, he said the BRS too had realised the poor response and was now heading to New Delhi.

He said that the BJP and BRS were singing the same tune but had forgotten their track record. While the BJP had never waived farm loans in any of their ruling States, the BRS during its 10-year rule only cheated the farmers after promising farm loan waiver, he alleged.