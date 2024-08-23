GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ponnam says BRS dharnas on farm loan waiver a failure

Published - August 23, 2024 08:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Backward Classes Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Backward Classes Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Backward Classes Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the BRS dharnas on the farm loan waiver received poor response from the farmers and the event ended up with BRS activists donning farmers’ roles.

In response to BRS party’s dharnas across the State on Thursday alleging that the State government had implemented the scheme partially, he said the BRS was desperate for its existence and was resorting to pouring poison on the Congress government that waived loans of such magnitude for the first time in the country.

Mr. Prabhakar said the farmers were extremely happy with the farm loan waiver and that is why they stayed away from the BRS dharnas. Asking the farmers not to fall in the BRS trap, he said the BRS too had realised the poor response and was now heading to New Delhi.

He said that the BJP and BRS were singing the same tune but had forgotten their track record. While the BJP had never waived farm loans in any of their ruling States, the BRS during its 10-year rule only cheated the farmers after promising farm loan waiver, he alleged.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.