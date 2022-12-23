Ponnam ridicules BRS dharnas and says TRS rule was the worst for farmers

December 23, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - hyderabad

Former member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar and former MP Mallu Ravi ridiculed the dharnas by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in favour of farmers after eliminating every scheme introduced for farmers by the previous Congress governments.

At a press conference here, they said Congress had provided several subsidies to farmers in united Andhra Pradesh but all those had been removed by the KCR government. “It is laughable that the same leaders are now sitting on dharnas seeking justice to farmers,” Mr. Ponnam said. “KCR supported the three black farm laws of the BJP and now he is acting as if he is in their favour.”

Mr. Ponnam also alleged that the MARKFED which has to function as a buffer between the government and the farmers extending financial support was dysfunctional with over ₹3,000 crore in dues owing to the ineffectiveness of the government.

Asking Mr. KCR not to play with the lives of farmers for his political future, he said KCR was always with the BJP and could never get the minimum support price for the Telangana farmers. He claimed that 24-hour free power was just a claim and it was not given even in KCR’s native village Chintamadaka.

He said agriculture was like a festival during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s government and only Congress genuinely helped the farmers. He advised KCR to identify tenant farmers first if he was interested in helping genuine farmers.