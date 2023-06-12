ADVERTISEMENT

Ponnam reminds CM of assurances given to RTC employees

June 12, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Congress leader writes open letter to Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Ponnam Prabhakar | Photo Credit: Rao G N

Senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar questioned the rationale behind not keeping the promises Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had made to RTC employees in the past and wondered how long they have to suffer.

“You made many promises to the RTC employees including releasing ₹1,000 crore every year to the organisation, personally supervising the functioning of the organisation, a monthly meeting with employees, special arrangements for women employees and ₹1 lakh bonus. What happened to those promises?” asked Mr. Prabhakar in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Sunday.

He said that even after four years the TSRTC was not in profits as promised by the Chief Minister, and arrears of PFF and CCS were not yet cleared. The Congress leader also asked what happened to the promise of free bus passes to the family members of RTC employees, free medical facility and housing loan for them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The RTC employees were part of separate Telangana movement and halted the transport system forcing the then government to act. When they went on an agitation in 2019, you promised to look into their problems but none of them have been addressed so far. Address their problems immediately and keep the promise,” Mr Prabhakar urged the Chief Minister in his letter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US