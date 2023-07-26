Ponnam Prabhakar says his leaving Congress is fake news

July 26, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former MP and Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar denied the rumours being floated on social media platforms that he would leave the Congress and said the fake news were being peddled by some vested interests.

Mr. Prabhakar, who played a key role in the Telangana movement leading the Telangana MPs forum in the Parliament, said he would continue to be with the party and work to fulfil the wishes of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge for the welfare of downtrodden sections.

The former MP was in the news after he expressed displeasure over being left out of the Congress Election Committee that was announced recently. His argument was how can he be left out of the important committee though he was fighting against the BRS government at the ground level and also various platforms.

Mr. Prabhakar has been a loyal Congressman who rose from the National Student Union of India (NSUI) ranks. He was the NSUI State president and later worked in the Youth Congress. He was made chairman of Markfed by the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, who also encouraged him to contest as Parliament member.

He also served as the Working President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in the earlier committee. In a statement on Wednesday, he declared that he will work hard to bring the Congress back to power in Telangana as well as at the Centre as an active worker. He would also participate in the Congress meeting at Kollapur on July 30 where Priyanka Gandhi would be the chief guest.