Ponnam Prabhakar asks people to share info on lake encroachments

Published - August 24, 2024 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged people to share any information on the encroachment of lakes and ponds not just in Hyderabad but anywhere from the State.

In a statement here, Mr. Prabhakar said that the government was committed to saving water bodies for future generations and that individuals or voluntary organisations should bring any encroachments to the government’s attention.

Stating that the government belongs to the people and not any particular party, he said saving lakes should be a collective effort of the people. The revenue authorities will take action against encroachments whenever information is shared.

Mr. Prabhakar, who is the in-charge Minister of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, said the government was transparent in its actions and there was no bias against anyone in its approach.

