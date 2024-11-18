Ponnam Prabhakar accuses BJP of resorting to diversionary tactics in connivance with BRS to defame Congress govt.

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar accused the State BJP leaders of resorting to a misinformation campaign against the Congress government in Telangana to divert public attention from the BJP’s imminent defeat in the November 20 Assembly polls in the neighbouring Maharashtra.

“Congress alliance (Maha Vikas Aghadi combine) is bound to win in the Maharashtra Assembly polls and form the government in Maharashtra,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Ramagundam of Telangana’s Peddapalli district enroute to Maharashtra’s Rajura town to participate in the Congress’s election campaign on Monday, Mr Prabhakar came down heavily on the BJP and the BRS accusing them of having tacit understanding to defame the Congress government in Telangana.

Terming the ‘Musi Nidra’ campaign organised by the BJP State leaders in Hyderabad on Saturday as a ‘diversionary tactic’, the Minister alleged that the BRS and the BJP are hell bent on spreading falsehood against the Congress government unable to digest its ‘pioneering’ welfare schemes.

“During its 10-year rule, the BRS extended its support to the BJP led Central government on controversial farm laws and other contentious issues to cover up its corruption deals and scams,” he charged.

He said the Congress government is implementing a slew of landmark welfare schemes for women such as free bus travel and 200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi.

A convention titled ‘Indira Mahila Shakti Sadassu’ is being organised in Warangal on November 19 as part of ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’, he added.

Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur and several other Congress leaders were present.

