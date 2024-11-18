 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ponnam Prabhakar accuses BJP of resorting to diversionary tactics in connivance with BRS to defame Congress govt.

Published - November 18, 2024 07:50 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressing the media in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district enroute to Rajura in poll-bound Maharashtra to participate in the Congress election campaign on Monday.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressing the media in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district enroute to Rajura in poll-bound Maharashtra to participate in the Congress election campaign on Monday.

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar accused the State BJP leaders of resorting to a misinformation campaign against the Congress government in Telangana to divert public attention from the BJP’s imminent defeat in the November 20 Assembly polls in the neighbouring Maharashtra.

“Congress alliance (Maha Vikas Aghadi combine) is bound to win in the Maharashtra Assembly polls and form the government in Maharashtra,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Ramagundam of Telangana’s Peddapalli district enroute to Maharashtra’s Rajura town to participate in the Congress’s election campaign on Monday, Mr Prabhakar came down heavily on the BJP and the BRS accusing them of having tacit understanding to defame the Congress government in Telangana.

Terming the ‘Musi Nidra’ campaign organised by the BJP State leaders in Hyderabad on Saturday as a ‘diversionary tactic’, the Minister alleged that the BRS and the BJP are hell bent on spreading falsehood against the Congress government unable to digest its ‘pioneering’ welfare schemes.

“During its 10-year rule, the BRS extended its support to the BJP led Central government on controversial farm laws and other contentious issues to cover up its corruption deals and scams,” he charged.

He said the Congress government is implementing a slew of landmark welfare schemes for women such as free bus travel and 200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi.

A convention titled ‘Indira Mahila Shakti Sadassu’ is being organised in Warangal on November 19 as part of ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’, he added.

Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur and several other Congress leaders were present.

Published - November 18, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics / Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.