Ponnam hoists national flag at Siddipet

Published - August 15, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar hoisted the national flag at the Government Junior College grounds in Siddipet on the occasion of Independence Day.

Mr. Prabhakar also felicitated the freedom fighters on the occasion and recalled the sacrifices made by that generation to free India. Later, he visited the stalls established by various wings of the government like the Health, SETWIN, Horticulture, Rural Development, Handlooms among others.

He appreciated the cultural programmes presented by students of government schools on the occasion. District Collector M. Manu Chowdhury and Commissioner of Police Anuradha, additional collectors Garima Agarwal and Srinivas Reddy and other officials were present.

