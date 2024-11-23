Ponnam for enhanced school bus safety

Hyderabad

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar instructed officials to strengthen safety measures for school buses across Telangana. He asked them to seize vehicles that have exceeded the 15-year threshold.

Mr. Prabhakar and Special Secretary of the Transport Department Vikas Raj took stock of the department’s progress at a meeting on Saturday.

As part of the initiative to establish traffic awareness parks in every school, the Minister encouraged collaboration with the School Education Department to ensure that these parks are integrated into newly-constructed Integrated Residential Schools.

He further directed the officials to verify the documents of school buses, including fitness certificates, insurance, and registration, to ensure compliance with safety regulations. A detailed report on the 25,000 school buses operating state-wide was sought, with a focus on ensuring that inspections are not carried out during school hours.

Special green tax drive

In addition, a special green tax drive will be launched targeting private vehicles older than 15 years as part of the department’s broader efforts to reduce pollution and enhance road safety.

Revenue goals

Officials were told to focus on improving internal operations and generating more revenue. The meeting delved into strategies to meet the department’s revenue goals without inconveniencing the public.

The meeting also laid emphasis on completing long-pending promotions for employees, particularly those in lower ranks such as Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors and JTCs.

Addressing infrastructural issues, Mr. Prabhakar directed officials to submit a report on the department’s 62 offices across Telangana within 15 days. The report will include the need for new buildings, technical upgrades, and improvements on basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets.

He highlighted the Telangana government’s efforts to reduce pollution through its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which has been lauded by EV companies for its progressive stance.