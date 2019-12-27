Ponnam dares Gangula on developmental works

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, on Friday, dared Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar for an open debate on developmental works taken up during his time as legislator and Minister since the last 11 years in Karimnagar Assembly segment.

The TPCC working president wondered why the “TRS was indulging in defecting Congress leaders” if it had taken up developmental works in the constituency.

Alleging that the TRS was scared of defeat in the municipal polls following loss in Karimnagar, he said that the ruling party was forcing Congress leaders to join them only to win the elections.

He asked Mr. Kamalakar to clear his stand on providing 24x7 water supply to the people of the town, a promise made by him after winning the elections in 2009.

Reminding him that they had started the Satavahana University a decade ago, Mr. Prabhakar asked the Minister why the TRS government had failed to appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor for the university, a post vacant since the last five years.

He also alleged that the Minister was involved in the allocation of Smart City project works to his close associates, violating the tender process. He also flayed Mr. Kamalakar for not securing a government medical college in the town.