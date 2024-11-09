Ponnam criticises BJP leader Laxman’s comments on caste census

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar criticised BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman’s reported remarks that the Congress government is conducting a caste census solely for political gain. Mr. Prabhakar demanded that Dr. Laxman retract his comments.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Mr. Prabhakar questioned the BJP’s commitment to the welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Congress leader highlighted Congress’ historical role in social welfare initiatives, noting that the term ‘Backward Classes’ was first introduced in Parliament by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1946. He pointed out Congress’ role in enacting pivotal policies, including reservations for OBCs in higher educational institutions like IITs and IIMs and in government employment.

Referring to the ongoing controversy over caste enumeration in Telangana, the Minister emphasised that while States such as Bihar have initiated caste surveys to gather accurate demographic data, the BJP has shown resistance to similar measures. He cited recent instances where BJP leaders have allegedly opposed caste-based policies, and mentioned efforts to block increased BC reservations in Jharkhand and a reluctance to adopt similar initiatives in other States. He also criticised statements by BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reportedly suggested the possibility of re-evaluating the 50% reservation cap in Jharkhand.

Mr. Prabhakar challenged BJP leaders to clarify their stance on caste enumeration and local body reservations for BCs, affirming that the Congress-led State government will continue to advocate for marginalised sections in Telangana. Reaffirming Telangana’s commitment to BC welfare, he assured that the State’s comprehensive caste survey would not “remain in cold storage” but would be made public to inform policies for social and economic justice.