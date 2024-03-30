GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ponnam challenges KTR for debate on BC welfare during BRS rule

March 30, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday challenged BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for a debate on the respect and political opportunities given by the BRS to its members during its rule.

At a presser here, he said all key portfolios and departments were taken by KCR’s family during the 10-year rule, and now they were shedding crocodile tears on backward classes welfare.

Terming the Congress a synonym of social justice, he said 16 corporations are now being headed by members of various sub-castes among BCs and that the party is committed to holding the caste census. He said the Congress also provides its members with the freedom to raise their voice within the party in case of any injustice.

“Can anyone raise their voice in the BRS?” he asked and said the irregularities committed by the BRS government were coming out now. There are more skeletons to tumble out from the closet, he said and asked KTR to be wary of his language while criticising the Congress.

