ADVERTISEMENT

Ponnam calls for JAC to fight attempts to scrap reservations

April 30, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged those belonging to Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to form Joint Action Committees (JAC) in every village and chase away the BJP leaders seeking votes. Mr.Prabhakar also recalled BJP’s historical opposition to the Mandal Commission’s recommendations for BCs and accused the party of opposing the caste census, viewing it as detrimental to reservations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on reservations, the Congress leader said that he was compelled to clarify the organisation’s stance on reservations following recent criticism from the BJP on the issue. 

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, Prabhakar referenced comments made by BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao regarding the possibility of making Hyderabad a Union Territory (UT) and noted that Sonia Gandhi had disagreed with proposals to convert Hyderabad into a UT in the past. 

Prabhakar emphasised the importance of marginalised communities, including BCs, SCs and STs, resisting BJP’s purported efforts to abolish reservations. He warned that the BJP would face significant backlash if it pursued such actions. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, Prabhakar alleged that four BJP MPs from Telangana had done nothing for temple development in the State, but was trying to get the support from Hindus. He demanded that the BJP leaders reveal the number of temples constructed during their tenure as MPs. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US