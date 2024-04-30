GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ponnam calls for JAC to fight attempts to scrap reservations

April 30, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged those belonging to Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to form Joint Action Committees (JAC) in every village and chase away the BJP leaders seeking votes. Mr.Prabhakar also recalled BJP’s historical opposition to the Mandal Commission’s recommendations for BCs and accused the party of opposing the caste census, viewing it as detrimental to reservations.

Reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on reservations, the Congress leader said that he was compelled to clarify the organisation’s stance on reservations following recent criticism from the BJP on the issue. 

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, Prabhakar referenced comments made by BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao regarding the possibility of making Hyderabad a Union Territory (UT) and noted that Sonia Gandhi had disagreed with proposals to convert Hyderabad into a UT in the past. 

Prabhakar emphasised the importance of marginalised communities, including BCs, SCs and STs, resisting BJP’s purported efforts to abolish reservations. He warned that the BJP would face significant backlash if it pursued such actions. 

Further, Prabhakar alleged that four BJP MPs from Telangana had done nothing for temple development in the State, but was trying to get the support from Hindus. He demanded that the BJP leaders reveal the number of temples constructed during their tenure as MPs. 

