Ponnam asks Bandi to clarify on his removal as BJP state president

Ponnam Prabhakar said that the fight would be between Congress and BJP only in the elections.

March 21, 2024 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar | Photo Credit: Debosri Mitra

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the BRS would be wiped out after Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. He said that the fight would be between Congress and BJP only in the elections.

During a chit-chat with the media representatives at the Gandhi Bhavan, he said, “Bandi Sanjay himself must answer why he had been ousted from the party State president’s post. He must also clarify corruption allegations levelled against him, and explain what development he had done in his Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.”

He alleged that Mr. Sanjay and Karimnagar MLA from BRS Gangula Kamalakar were hand-in-glove for a long time. He said that the State unfortunately had not received sufficient rainfall in December after Congress came to power which led to drought conditions. He said that the government would take a decision regarding compensation to the crops soon.

Party in-charge Deepadas Munshi would look after the gap between the party and the government. He said that he had complained to Chief Secretary about a tahsildar recording his voice on phone seeking action against her.

