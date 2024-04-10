Ponnam Ashok Goud appointed as TPCC Chairman of Legal, Human Rights & RTI

April 10, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Ponnam Ashok Goud, a senior advocate based in Hyderabad, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Legal, Human Rights & RTI department of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). The announcement was made by Vipul Maneshwari, National Secretary of the AICC Legal, HR & RTI Department, through a letter on Tuesday.

The appointment comes in recognition of Mr. Goud’s dedication, commitment and loyalty to the Congress party and its leadership. His extensive experience in the legal fraternity, coupled with his deep-rooted connections in the state of Telangana, were highlighted as key factors in his selection.