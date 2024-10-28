GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Ponnam accuses BRS of damaging Hyderabad brand image

Published - October 28, 2024 10:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar accused the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders of damaging Hyderabad’s brand image through illegal parties and creating terror among those owning farmhouses.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said the BRS is desperate to damage the economy of Hyderabad through false allegations and by blaming the Congress government day in and day out to lower the State’s image.

He highlighted the BRS desperation to blame Revanth Reddy’s government for the illegal activities of some people and they feel it’s easy to escape public anger blaming the government, he said.

“Neither the Chief Minister nor any Minister has the time or reason to target such events. The inspection of the police and excise officials was based on the inputs they received from people,” he said referring to the farmhouse liquor party. It attracted media attention because the farmhouse belonged to Mr. K.T. Rama Rao’s relative.

Mr. Prabhakar said consumption of liquor is not wrong and it’s also common in parties, but prior permission is mandatory, he said. Being a party in power for 10 years the BRS leaders are aware of this but continue to blame the government for all the wrongs their leaders and relatives do, he alleged.

Even the drug usage in the party came out only after the tests were done on some of the attendees. So the police had to include the new revelations later and how can the BRS leaders claim that new charges were included with pressure from the government, he asked.

Targets BJP and Bandi

The Minister took exception to the comments of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay and said his comments lowered the morale of the police. How can the police function when the Union Minister of State for Home makes irresponsible comments, he asked.

