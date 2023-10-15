Ponnala meets KCR, yet to take decision on joining BRS

October 15, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Former president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who quit the party he was associated with for over three decades, met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, on invitation from the latter.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, along with a few others, met Mr. Lakshmaiah in his residence on Saturday and invited him to join BRS on the assurance that he would be given a respectable position in the party. Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to Mr.Lakshmaiah and his wife, and enquired about their well-being.

BRS Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshava Rao, party leaders Dasoju Sravan and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were also present during their brief meeting. Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao asked Mr. Lakshmaiah to join BRS at the Jangaon public meeting on Monday. However, it is not known what Mr. Lakshmaiah’s response was.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.