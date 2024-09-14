ADVERTISEMENT

Ponnala invited for World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates

Updated - September 14, 2024 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and senior politician Ponnala Lakshmaiah has been invited to the 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates to be held in Monterrey, Mexico from September 18 to 21.

The theme of the summit is ‘Peace for Progress’ and Mr. Lakshmaiah will be participating in panel discussions that focus on economic development, social justice and environmental sustainability.

Mr. Lakshmaiah, who was the first president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, has worked as a Minister in several Congress governments. He joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) before the Assembly elections. He said he was eager to participate in the Youth-Track activities and support the inspiring efforts to motivate the next generation of peace builders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US