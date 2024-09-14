Ponnala invited for World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates

Former Minister and senior politician Ponnala Lakshmaiah has been invited to the 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates to be held in Monterrey, Mexico from September 18 to 21.

The theme of the summit is ‘Peace for Progress’ and Mr. Lakshmaiah will be participating in panel discussions that focus on economic development, social justice and environmental sustainability.

Mr. Lakshmaiah, who was the first president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, has worked as a Minister in several Congress governments. He joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) before the Assembly elections. He said he was eager to participate in the Youth-Track activities and support the inspiring efforts to motivate the next generation of peace builders.

