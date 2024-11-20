ADVERTISEMENT

Ponnala Foundation gold medal for students of Library and Information Science at OU

Published - November 20, 2024 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Wednesday handed over a cheque of ₹5.5 lakh to Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram towards instituting the Ponnala Foundation gold medal.

Mr. Lakshmaiah, an alumnus of the university, said the medal is for outstanding students from the department of library and information science. The gold medal will be awarded using the interest accrued from this deposit amount.

Thanking Mr. Lakshmaiah, Mr. Kumar said the gold medal will be awarded starting the next convocation ceremony.

Apart from the contribution, Mr. Lakshmaiah assured support for modernising the library through his foundation. According to him, the contribution is his way of giving back to the libraries that shaped his life. He recollected his early days of visiting libraries and being a student librarian in his Class 5 at his village, Qila Shapur.

