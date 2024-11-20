Ponnala Foundation gold medal for students of Library and Information Science at OU

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Wednesday handed over a cheque of ₹5.5 lakh to Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram towards instituting the Ponnala Foundation gold medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lakshmaiah, an alumnus of the university, said the medal is for outstanding students from the department of library and information science. The gold medal will be awarded using the interest accrued from this deposit amount.

Thanking Mr. Lakshmaiah, Mr. Kumar said the gold medal will be awarded starting the next convocation ceremony.

Apart from the contribution, Mr. Lakshmaiah assured support for modernising the library through his foundation. According to him, the contribution is his way of giving back to the libraries that shaped his life. He recollected his early days of visiting libraries and being a student librarian in his Class 5 at his village, Qila Shapur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.