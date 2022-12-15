Ponnala criticises Nadda for his claims on Telangana and democracy

December 15, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former Telangana Congress president and senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah ridiculed BJP national chief J.P. Nadda for speaking about the lack of democracy in Telangana while being a part of the party that toppled eight democratically elected governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lakshmaiah said Mr. Nadda’s speech in the Karimnagar public meeting on Thursday was laughable and said the BJP toppled eight governments and also merged several parties into it, including the Aam Aadmi Party, in several states. “It’s an irony that he speaks of democracy. Both KCR and Modi are known for suppressing democratic practices and institutions that were built by the previous Congress governments,” he said.

He also criticised Mr. Nadda’s claims on the party’s contribution to Telangana while not fulfilling even a single promise of the Reorganisation Act. He did not speak a single word on the promises made to Telangana and undelivered. What happened to the promise of bringing back the black money and depositing in people’s accounts? In fact, during the Modi government the black money in Swiss banks has swelled to ₹31,000 crore from ₹14,000 crore.

The Make In India slogan was bogus and the data proves that imports from China have increased 7 times since Mr. Modi took over and the exports reduced by 30%. Referring to Nadda’s statement that BRS pushed the State into a debt trap, he asked what did the BJP do at the national-level? Both BRS and BJP have pushed the State and the country into a debt trap with their inefficiency, he said.