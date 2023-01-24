Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy vows to resist ‘persecution’

January 24, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Seething with discontent, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy created a flutter on Monday by vowing to stage “Satyagrahas” if any of the committed cadres faced “persecution” in the coming days.

He made the comments at a meeting christened “Aathmiya Sammelanam” held in Yellandu town on Monday.

Mr Reddy, who has been staying away from the ruling BRS activities for the past couple of months, held the meeting with his staunch supporters including the Zilla Parishad chairman and former Yellandu MLA Koram Kankaiah in the coal town.

“Some of the leaders could not attend the meeting due to intimidating tactics by some vested elements,” he said without naming anyone.

Mr Reddy said: “We should be prepared to face any kind of situation in the coming days with just a few months to go for the next hustings. I will stand by people and my supporters against acts of vengeance and protect them come what may.”

A host of the BRS leaders from various parts of the old undivided Khammam district attended the meeting.