GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ponguleti meets Revenue employees and wants them to set right systems ‘destroyed’ by the BRS

Published - September 21, 2024 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee Chairman V. Lacchi Reddy and others submitting a memorandum to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Naveen Mittal, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue was also present.

Minister of Revenue, Housing and Information Civil Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has asked the Revenue department to work together with sincerity keeping in mind that the people are the central point in public governance.

The Minister, who held a meeting with the five associations of the Revenue department at the Secretariat on Saturday, advised employees to shed their image acquired during the previous government and work transparently with honesty and commitment.

Mr. Reddy said due to the abolition of VRO and VAO system by the previous government without suggesting suitable alternatives, the revenue system in the rural areas has collapsed. “We will restore the revenue system and one revenue officer for each village would be ensured,” he added.

He said every rupee meant for the government as a source of income should come into the treasury and every yard of government land should be protected without any compromise. “We will set up a special legal cell in the office of the Chief Secretary Revenue in the Secretariat to give proper instructions and advice in this regard,” he said.

Naveen Mittal, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee Chairman V. Lacchi Reddy, TRESA President Vanga Ravinder Reddy were among present.

The representatives of the respective associations brought to the notice of the Minister that the Tahsildars who were transferred during the election should continue in their old positions, as well as the promotions of MRO, RDO, promotions of special grade deputy collectors, permanent buildings for government offices of Tahsildars, rent arrears of vehicles.

The Minister assured that non-financial issues would be resolved immediately. A meeting will be held with MRO level officials in the State on September 29 and with RDOs, Additional Collectors and Special Grade Deputy Collectors on October 6.

