Ponguleti directs officials to speed up Warangal development works

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has directed the officials concerned to complete the pending works of ‘Kaloji Kalakshetram’ (auditorium) by September 9, as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy plans to inaugurate it, marking the birth anniversary of Kaloji Narayana Rao. He also instructed the officials of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, including the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), to undertake the development works promised by the Chief Minister on a war footing.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy, who is the in-charge minister of combined Warangal district, held a review meeting with ministers Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), and Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy at the Secretariat here on Thursday. The meeting discussed various issues, including land acquisition for the Inner Ring Road (IRR), Outer Ring Road (ORR) alignment, Warangal Master Plan, Kaloji Kalakshetram, retaining walls to check floods along the nalas, and the construction works of Narsampet medical college.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Srinivas Reddy stated that the State government is striving to develop Warangal, the second largest city in Telangana, on a par with Hyderabad. “There is a need to prepare a Master Plan that would cater to the needs until 2050,” he said, adding that components such as the pharma city, IT services sector, manufacturing units, eco-tourism spots, and dumping yards along the Khammam-Warangal and Karimnagar-Warangal highways must be incorporated into the Master Plan.

He instructed the officials to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) of the proposed development works at the earliest and complete the works within the stipulated time. He warned that the government would not hesitate to act against negligent officials. Stressing the need to expedite the works of Narsampet government medical college, he directed Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu to study the possibilities of commencing medical college activities from this academic year. People’s representatives from Warangal and officials attended the meeting

