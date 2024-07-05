GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ponguleti directs officials to speed up Warangal development works

Published - July 05, 2024 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is the in-charge minister of combined Warangal district, addressing a review meeting at Secretariat on Thursday.

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is the in-charge minister of combined Warangal district, addressing a review meeting at Secretariat on Thursday.

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has directed the officials concerned to complete the pending works of ‘Kaloji Kalakshetram’ (auditorium) by September 9, as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy plans to inaugurate it, marking the birth anniversary of Kaloji Narayana Rao. He also instructed the officials of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, including the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), to undertake the development works promised by the Chief Minister on a war footing. 

Mr. Srinivas Reddy, who is the in-charge minister of combined Warangal district, held a review meeting with ministers Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), and Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy at the Secretariat here on Thursday. The meeting discussed various issues, including land acquisition for the Inner Ring Road (IRR), Outer Ring Road (ORR) alignment, Warangal Master Plan, Kaloji Kalakshetram, retaining walls to check floods along the nalas, and the construction works of Narsampet medical college.  

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Srinivas Reddy stated that the State government is striving to develop Warangal, the second largest city in Telangana, on a par with Hyderabad. “There is a need to prepare a Master Plan that would cater to the needs until 2050,” he said, adding that components such as the pharma city, IT services sector, manufacturing units, eco-tourism spots, and dumping yards along the Khammam-Warangal and Karimnagar-Warangal highways must be incorporated into the Master Plan. 

He instructed the officials to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) of the proposed development works at the earliest and complete the works within the stipulated time. He warned that the government would not hesitate to act against negligent officials. Stressing the need to expedite the works of Narsampet government medical college, he directed Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu to study the possibilities of commencing medical college activities from this academic year. People’s representatives from Warangal and officials attended the meeting 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.