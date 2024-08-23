Ponguleti dares KTR, Harish Rao to demolish his house if against norms

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy challenged the BRS leaders to demolish his house if it was found to be in the Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zone of a lake and said that he would personally stand beside them along with HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, along with MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud and Congress leader Kodanda Reddy, at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, he said the house where he resides is in the name of his son. “I welcome KTR and Harish Rao to come home and measure the land. If it violates FTL or buffer zone norms, they can demolish it themselves,” he said.

He was referring to KTR’s allegations that the government should demolish the farmhouses and residences of ministers too. “KTR made these allegations a few days ago when the farmhouse at Janwada, allegedly belonging to him, was served notices for violation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIR proof

Mr. Srinivas Reddy accused KTR of lying about his farmhouse at Janwada. When CM Revanth Reddy, then PCC chief, was arrested for flying a drone on the house to take pictures, the FIR and documents submitted to the court mentioned that the farmhouse belonged to him, he reminded.

If KTR had taken it on a lease, as he is claiming now, let people know what was the lease amount and make the lease deed public for people to know the truth, the Minister said, adding that the BRS leaders were afraid of all their illegally constructed farmhouses and houses being demolished by HYDRAA.

The government is committed to demolish all illegal constructions in the FTL area and buffer zone of lakes and the house of former Union Minister Pallam Raju’s brother was also demolished.

He said the previous BRS government was responsible for huge violations in FTL, buffer zone and lands under GO 111 and they should own up for their failure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.