Ponguleti criticises BRS leaders for spreading ‘falsehoods’ on caste survey

Criticising the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders for spreading ‘falsehoods’ on the ongoing comprehensive household survey, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has asserted that the survey has been launched with the intention of identifying problems at the grassroots level and ensuring that benefits of the government schemes reach the last mile.

He said no one would forego any benefits due to them because of the survey and asked them not to trust the Goebel’s propaganda of the opposition parties. The government was prepared to take constructive suggestions from the opposition but these parties were trying to politicise the survey which was launched for larger public good.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the survey was taken up to prepare a database of the standards of living of different sections so that the government could plan for more effective delivery of its services to the people. The entire information would be computerised once the ongoing survey that would be a model for other States to follow was completed by this month-end.

He launched a trenchant attack on BRS leaders for spreading false propaganda that the survey was aimed at snatching away benefits from deserving sections. “These allegations indicate their apprehensions about political survival once the government prepares the database and extends schemes to people,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy recalled the similar Samagra Kutumba Survey taken up in the initial years of the BRS and wondered why the then government kept the findings of the survey under wraps. “Leave alone the common man, we in the government are unable to trace the data prepared during the survey,” he said.

He alleged that the previous government had deliberately kept the data out of public domain as the main intention behind the exercise was to ‘loot available resources’. Advising opposition parties against politicising the survey, he exhorted people to register their details so that schemes befitting all sections could be launched in the coming days.

He appreciated BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavita for participating in the survey and registering her details and asked the other BRS leaders too to emulate her. He advised the BRS leaders to realise the mistakes committed during the party’s rule rather than misleading the people.