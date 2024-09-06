Ponds ready for immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has readied various kinds of immersion ponds in preparation for the final day of Ganesh Navaratri festivities. The ponds have been kept ready at 73 locations, according to a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of these, 27 are ‘baby ponds’ inside the lakes, 24 are portable ponds and 22 are excavated ponds, which will facilitate immersion of idols of two to five feet in size. The GHMC has also taken initiative to distribute 3.1 lakh clay Ganesh idols, which are environment friendly.

Tree trimming and pothole filling were taken up ahead of the procession on the final day. GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has issued instructions towards ensuring functioning of all streetlights and better management of sanitation.

One sanitation team has been deployed every kilometre to ensure sanitation and removal of garbage. Drinking water, mobile toilets and cranes have been organised at all sites of immersion, the note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.