Ponds ready for immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyderabad

Published - September 06, 2024 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has readied various kinds of immersion ponds in preparation for the final day of Ganesh Navaratri festivities. The ponds have been kept ready at 73 locations, according to a statement.

Of these, 27 are ‘baby ponds’ inside the lakes, 24 are portable ponds and 22 are excavated ponds, which will facilitate immersion of idols of two to five feet in size. The GHMC has also taken initiative to distribute 3.1 lakh clay Ganesh idols, which are environment friendly.

Tree trimming and pothole filling were taken up ahead of the procession on the final day. GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has issued instructions towards ensuring functioning of all streetlights and better management of sanitation.

One sanitation team has been deployed every kilometre to ensure sanitation and removal of garbage. Drinking water, mobile toilets and cranes have been organised at all sites of immersion, the note said.

