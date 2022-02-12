Polytechnic paper leak: students to be shifted to other colleges

Re-exam to be conducted on February 15, 16

After the leakage of question papers of the Polytechnic Diploma course at Swati Institute of Technology and Science, officials of the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) are likely to take a decision to shift the third and final year students to other colleges.

Sources said the college did not admit students in the first year and officials apparently recommended closure of the course and shifting the students to the nearby colleges. The college has been issued a show-cause notice and action would be taken only after the reply comes from the college. The SBTET has already decided to re-conduct the examinations on February 15 and 16.

In the police complaint lodged, officials said that some members of the college were found to be circulating the question papers on WhatsApp of students 20 minutes before the scheduled time of the exam. As per the practice, the SBTET officials send the password to the colleges 30 minutes before the exam time to download the question paper.

The chief superintendent and joint chief superintendent deployed for conducting exams in the college have been suspended for their role as preliminary investigation proved that they have a role in the leakage.