POLYCET results declared

The results of Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 for admission to polytechnic colleges were declared with about 75% candidates clearing the exam.

The results were declared by Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and State Board of Technical Education and Training Secretary C Srinath. Out of the 1,04,362 students who appeared, 79,038 (75.73%) candidates in the MPC and 79,117 (75.8%) qualified in the MBiPC streams. Gujjula Varshitha of Karimnagar district secured the first rank in the MPC stream by scoring 120 marks and Kallivarapu Chandra Shekar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district bagged the first rank in the MbiPC stream with 119 marks.

The rank cards along with scanned copies of OMR sheets of the candidates are available on https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in and www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The test is held for admissions into diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering) in Polytechnics in various streams.


