Pollution, space challenges to flood bank beautification

Notwithstanding an ambitious plan to beautify the karakatta (flood bank) abutting the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam to be transformed into a tourist attraction, major challenges lie ahead of the district administration.

The menace of pollution in and around the river and space constraints for building the requisite tourism infrastructure remain a concern.

The administration has drawn up a tentative plan to beautify the flood bank and the entire surroundings of the riverfront with a view to promote temple tourism and develop a tourist circuit connecting Bhadrachalam, Parnashala and Kinnerasani project, sources said.

Tourism potential

The move is aimed at harnessing the tourism potential of the two famous pilgrim centres and also the picturesque Kinnerasani reservoir in the Kinnerasani wildlife sanctuary near Palvancha, all located in a radius of less than 50 km for boosting livelihood opportunities and local economy.

The karakatta along the river banks is not only a vital component of the flood protection system but also a favourite spot for visitors to stroll around, exploring nature’s splendour.

The flood bank is dotted with a slew of imposing statues showcasing the distinguished artworks of eminent artist Bapu and depicting main episodes of the Ramayana. The administration has roped in the services of a Mumbai-based noted landscape architect for preparing the blueprint for the proposed flood bank beautification project.

Master plan

A landscape architect from Mumbai recently visited the Godavari riverfront in Bhadrachalam and also at Parnashala in Dummugudem mandal to extend ideas and prepare a master plan for the proposed beatification project, said V.P. Gautham, Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam.

He said the beautification plan to develop the tourism circuit encompassing Bhadrachalam, Parnashala and Kinnerasani will enable visitors to spend time in the picturesque surroundings at least for two to three days.

This will in turn help contribute to the economic development of the region, he added.

Sewage, parking woes

The plan is a welcome initiative but it is imperative to arrest the discharge of sewage and industrial effluents into the river in its upstream region to save the river and uphold its sanctity, opined A. Subba Rao, a resident of the temple town.

Inadequate accommodation and parking facilities in the town need to be addressed first and the necessary infrastructure facilities created before implementing such an ambitious plan, he suggested.