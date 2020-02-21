Polls to DCCBs on Feb. 28

HYDERABAD

21 February 2020 00:45 IST

The State Cooperative Election Authority has released the schedule for election to managing committees of District Cooperative Central Banks and District Cooperative Marketing Societies in the backdrop of recent elections to primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS).

According to the schedule, the polls to both DCCBs and DCMSs will be held on February 28 and the results declared the same day. The elections will be notified by the authority on February 20 while on February 25, nominations will be received from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., scrutiny from 1.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and withdrawal of nominations from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The total number of managing committee members to be elected to DCCBs will be twenty while it will be ten for DCMSs. Out of twenty members of DCCBs, the number of seats reserved for PACS, farmers service cooperative societies and large-sized cooperative societies will be sixteen and another four members get elected from functional societies.

Out of ten members of DCMSs, six posts will be reserved for PACS, farmers service cooperative societies and large-sized cooperative societies and four for functional societies.