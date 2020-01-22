Polling peaceful in old Medak district

The municipal elections in erstwhile Medak district was incident-free on Wednesday, barring one or two.

There was a clash at Sangareddy district headquarters in the 23rd ward with Congress workers attacking a TRS activist followed by voters protesting over not being allowed to cast their vote at a booth despite presenting their identity proof.

Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy along with his wife and District Congress Committee president Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy did cast their votes in ward number 22, and former MLA Chinta Prabhakar polled at Sadashivapet town.

Polling took place at seven municipalities — Sangareddy, Sadashivapet, Andol-Jogipet, Narayanakhed, Tellanpur, Bollaram and Ameenpur municipalities — in Sangareddy district followed by Medak, Narsapur, Toopran and Ramayampet in Medak district and Pragnapur-Gajwel, Dubbak, Cheriyal and Husnabad municipalities.

There was some confusion among voters as three or four members of a family found their names in different polling booths. For some, names appeared in more than one polling station.

According to sources, 82.1 per cent polling was registered in Medak, followed by 86.12 at Ramayampet, 78.94 at Narsapur and 82.05 at Toopran municipality.

In Gajwel municipality of Siddipet district, 80.49 per cent polling was registered, followed by 81.53 per cent at Cheriyal. In Sangareddy district, 73.04 per cent polling was registered by 5 p.m.